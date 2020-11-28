“If there are 10000 people saying boycott that, there are another 20000 people watching it”, says Rohit Saraf talking about the boycotting culture

Off late there have been a number of protests that have demanded the boycott of a certain film, series, or show. In fact, sometimes such protests take a rather violent route and end up causing more chaos. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rohit Saraf who recently featured in the show Mismatch spoke about this boycott culture and explained his views on the same.

“People can say boycott this or boycott that, but at the end of the day I feel there is an audience for everything. The greatest part of being a creator, an artist is that you make whatever you want to make in the world and there will be one person who wants to watch what you have made, will want to invest in what you have made. And I think that is what is important. I don’t think it is the quantity of people beyond a point. Even if I can touch one life with that, I think it speaks volumes. Everyone’s choices are different, something that is exceptional to me, you may not even want to spead a minute looking at it. If there are 10000 people saying boycott that, there are another 20000 people watching it also”, opined Rohit.

Detailing her views on the boycott culture and how the internet can be misused Prajakta Koli adds, “I think the internet has given a lot of power to people to have an opinion, and I think rightly so. But for me it is a Yin and Yang situation, depending on which side you are looking at it from. I personally want to believe that the internet is a place where people open up, share stories, changes happen, worlds unite. But the other side is where decisions are made, things are called out, things are given justice to, and there is also the darker side, but I chose the lighter side.”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results