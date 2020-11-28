Coolie No. 1 redefines what ATM stands for in a funny way!

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1’s trailer dropped today on social media platforms and the netizens have been going crazy over their sizzling chemistry. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal as Sara Ali Khan’s father and the movie is already looking like a massive hit. With multiple punchlines and hilarious moments in the trailer, Varun Dhawan explains what the new ATM stands for and it is going to leave you in splits!

Speaking on a call, Varun Dhawan’s character Kunwar speaks to Jaaved Jaaferi, his secretary, and says, “Secretary, ATM ka phone hai. Ambani, Trump, Modi, conference call hai” and we couldn’t help but laugh out loud at the new abbreviation for the biggest names in the world. Varun Dhawan posted the snippet on his Instagram and wrote, “Kunwar saab ka ATM”.

Take a look at the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Slated to release on December 25, Coolie No. 1 marks David Dhawan’s 45th directorial.

Also Read: Coolie No. 1 Trailer: Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s underwater lip-lock goes viral

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results