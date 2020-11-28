Coolie No. 1 redefines what ATM stands for in a funny way!

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1’s trailer dropped today on social media platforms and the netizens have been going crazy over their sizzling chemistry. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal as Sara Ali Khan’s father and the movie is already looking like a massive hit. With multiple punchlines and hilarious moments in the trailer, Varun Dhawan explains what the new ATM stands for and it is going to leave you in splits!
Slated to release on December 25, Coolie No. 1 marks David Dhawan’s 45th directorial.
