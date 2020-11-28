Sana Khan’s teal green and golden gharara is a must-add in your trousseau

Sana Khan’s recent pictures of her wedding functions have been making all the fashion enthusiasts drool over them. The former actress denounced her career in Bollywood and has become an ardent follower of Islam including opting for a hijab. After surprising her social media followers with her wedding pictures along with Mufti Anas from Surat, Sana Khan even went on to change her name on the social media handle.
