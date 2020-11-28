Sana Khan’s teal green and golden gharara is a must-add in your trousseau

Sana Khan’s recent pictures of her wedding functions have been making all the fashion enthusiasts drool over them. The former actress denounced her career in Bollywood and has become an ardent follower of Islam including opting for a hijab. After surprising her social media followers with her wedding pictures along with Mufti Anas from Surat, Sana Khan even went on to change her name on the social media handle.

After posting pictures from her Walima, wedding function, and Mehendi, Sana Khan has now posted her pictures dressed in stunning and regal teal green and golden gharara from Poonams Kaurture. Going minimal on the make-up considering the heavy embroidery on the dress, Sana Khan looked like a quintessential newlywed. With golden jhumkas, a jhoomar, and a bindiya from á La Couture by Ruma, Sana Khan rounded off her look with extreme class.

Take a look at the pictures, right here.

Also Read: Sana Khan shares stunning pictures with husband Mufti Anas from her wedding day

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results