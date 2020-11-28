Asim Riaz accompanies Himanshi Khurana to Dubai for her birthday celebrations, the couple twins in all-black outfits

Since Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana decided to give each other time and get to know each other better outside of the house. After Asim Riaz’s grand proposal on Bigg Boss 13, the duo has been dating each other and have featured in multiple music videos as well. Their fans have always been very eager for them to star in projects together and have been rooting for Asim and Himanshi to end up together.

With Himanshi Khurana celebrating her birthday in Dubai this year, Asim Riaz found it fitting to celebrate the big day with his ladylove. Himanshi posted a picture of them twinning their outfits in black. While Himasnhi wore a thigh-high slit gown, Asim Riaz was seen wearing a leather jacket with a classic black t-shirt. Take a look at their picture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Himanshi Khurana ???? (@iamhimanshikhurana)

AsiManshi fans were definitely left swooning over the picture of their favourite couple.

Also Read: Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz goes shirtless and flexes his muscles in his latest post

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results