Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing in red for the Coolie No. 1 trailer launch

Yesterday, the much-awaited trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1 was launched and needless to say, left people in splits. Sara Ali Khan is known for her classy looks at public events and has managed to keep the fashion quotient high this time around as well. Making heads turn in her red pantsuit.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.
Also Read: Coolie No. 1 Trailer: Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s underwater lip-lock goes viral
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply