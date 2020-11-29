Ankita Lokhande to do a tribute performance for Sushant Singh Rajput, says, “This time it’s very different and difficult to perform”

Ankita Lokhande was one of the most devastated people after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise broke out. The actor died by suicide on June 14 and it shook the entire country. Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise was mourned across continents and his fans surely miss seeing him on screen. His last film, Dil Bechara was one of the highest-rated films of all time and worked as a perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput’s career.

With Zee Rishtey Awards around the corner, Ankita Lokhande is preparing for a special performance as an ode to Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress posted a video of her rehearsal where she’s seen dancing and wrote, “This time it’s very different and difficult to perform. From me to u ❤️ it’s painful !!!! #sushantsinghrajput #manavarchana #ankitalokhande #zeerishteawards2020 #tribute #pavitrarishta”. Take a look at the video, right here.

Sushant and Ankita got their big breaks on television screen with the show Pavitra Rishta and were one of the most-loved pairs on television both on-screen and off-screen.

