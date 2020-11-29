Jacqueline Fernandez wraps shoot for Bhoot Police

Jacqueline Fernandez has been juggling between shoots having signed 3 big ticket films back to back. Of these, the talented star had been shooting for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala alongside Saif Ali Khan. Taking to her social media, the eminent actress announced the wrap of the film’s schedule. She shared a photo of herself in a pink fur coat with a cap while smelling a beautiful rose in the city.
Captioning the photo she said, “Schedule wrap #dharamshala #bhootpolice what a crazy ride that was!!!! Im missing the team already!! #saifalikhan @arjunkapoor @yamigautam @pavankirpalani @akshaipuri @rameshtaurani @tips @jaya.taurani @savleenmanchanda @shaanmu @abhishek4reel @marcepedrozo @travellingchef_sk @nat_chava @manishamelwani see you all soon!!!! ????????????”
A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)
Also Read: “It’s actually refreshing to be outdoors and shooting for a film”, says Arjun Kapoor about Bhoot Police
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply