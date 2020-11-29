Salman Khan announces Rubina Dilaik as the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 has seen multiple entries and exits in just a matter of a couple of months. From the constantly changing loyalties and friendships to budding romances and bitter arguments, this season has yet again proved why it is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television. Apart from the daily gossips and dramas that occur in the episodes, the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes hosted by Salman Khan are quite the highlight for the viewers.

In a recent episode, Salman Khan announced that Rubina Dilaik will be the first finalist on Bigg Boss 14. The actress has shown resilience and has been a strong contender since day one. Rubina Dilaik will now be a part of the show until the finale. Salman Khan asked the other contestants, who the other three contestants should make it to the finale, and Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla said that one of them should be Jasmin.

Later on in the episode, Jasmin and Rubina had an argument and the latter called her immature.

