An ecstatic Varun Dhawan shares behind-the-scenes pictures from Coolie No. 1 with David Dhawan

The Coolie No. 1 trailer has been the talk of the town since yesterday and the fans are constantly pointing out to the hilarious bits from the said trailer. With Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, the duo was in Chandigarh to launch the trailer of their first film together. Looking dapper as ever, Sara and Varun were accompanied by Paresh Rawal, who will be seen playing the role of her father on-screen.

Coolie No. 1 marks the 45directorial project of David Dhawan and it is only fitting that Varun Dhawan posts behind-the-scenes pictures with him on celebrating the trailer’s success. He took to his Instagram to share a few candids from the set and wrote, “Conviction was the main brief of the director while doing every scene in #COOLIENO1. ???????????? For some reason whenever im listening to a scene in my head I take off to this imaginary land………. – woke up with a big smile today all because of the amount of love I received yesterday ????”

Take a look at the pictures, right here.

Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

