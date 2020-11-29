An ecstatic Varun Dhawan shares behind-the-scenes pictures from Coolie No. 1 with David Dhawan

The Coolie No. 1 trailer has been the talk of the town since yesterday and the fans are constantly pointing out to the hilarious bits from the said trailer. With Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, the duo was in Chandigarh to launch the trailer of their first film together. Looking dapper as ever, Sara and Varun were accompanied by Paresh Rawal, who will be seen playing the role of her father on-screen.
Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video.
