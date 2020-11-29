Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a dreamy video of hers from the sets of Chhalaang!

After stunning the audience with her exemplary acting skills in her recent movie Chhalaang, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been riding high on the career-high.
While the movie garnered some rave reviews for her Haryanvi look, she recently shared a throwback video for the set. She captioned the video as, “Like wildflowers; you must allow yourself to grow in all the places people thought you never would. – E.V. #FlashbackFriday from the shoot for #Chhalaang! ????”
