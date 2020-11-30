Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan introduces the contestants’ closest friends on the panel along with the challengers

Salman Khan hosting the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are quite the highlight for the viewers. With multiple twists and turns coming in every day, Salman Khan had announced that the show will witness its finale next week, but this is not the end, the contestants will have to face more challenges. In yesterday’s episode, some of the closest friends of the contestants were invited on a panel to discuss the contestants’ behaviour and controversies going on in the house.

The panel included Kamya Punjabi, Sandiip Sikcand, Ronnit Biswas, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee who gave their opinions about the contestants’ behaviour towards each other. While Ronnit Biswas said that Kavita Kaushik’s friendship with Eijaz Khan is not that close, Sandiip Sikcand said that Eijaz had specifically asked Kavita Kaushik to support him from outside the house. Salman Khan also said Eijaz was mostly aloof and has very less friends in the house.

While Kamya Punjabi asked Rubina to focus on her game and not get distracted by Abhinav Shukla’s game, Devoleena claimed that Jasmin Bhasin’s game has gone down a few levels after Aly Goni’s entry in the house. Kamya Punjabi pointed out how Pavitra’s game has only been about Eijaz Khan and there’s nothing more she has to offer.

Salman Khan went on to introduce the challengers including Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan. The episode ended with Bigg Boss eliminating Pavitra Punia on the basis of vote count.

