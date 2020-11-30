GOT7 finds the ‘Last Piece’ of love in an impactful music video

One of the highly anticipated albums of the year is 'Breath Of Love: Last Piece' by popular K-pop group GOT7 and it is here with an impressive music video on the title track, 'Last Piece'. After dropping a pre-single 'Breath' last week with a music video, the full-length album was dropped on November 30 and it is pretty cohesive that has songs for every mood.

The music video of 'Last Piece' is a follow up of 'Breath'. The members' JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Bambam, and Yugyeom express finding the last piece of love and reaching that stage in experiencing it. "Need your breath of love / Give me your breath of love / You can complete my circle / You're the missing last piece / You can complete my circle / The most important last piece."

The transitions between units, solo and group shots truly bring out the powerful vibe of the song. It is impactful as the story of love continues as they experience various stages of love.

The album seems to complete the franchise of love, the subtle motifs and references of Romeo & Juliet, after 'You Calling My Name' and 'Dye' albums. This is 4th full studio album and all members of GOT7 participated in writing and composition on various tracks.

The lead single 'Last Piece' has been written by the leader of the group JB under his name DefSoul and members of a writing collective known as OFFSHORE.

Rapper Mark participated in composing and penning the lyrics for the 'Born Ready' track. Singer-songwriter-rapper Jackson penned, composed, and did the arrangement for the song 'Special'. The track 'Wave' has been co-written and co-composed by vocalist Jinyoung whereas rapper Bambam wrote and composed for 'Waiting for You' song. The youngest member Yugyeom, vocalist, co-penned and co-composed the track 'Now I'll Do It'.

