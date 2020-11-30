Alaya F ‘sucks her stomach in and holds her breath’ for her latest photoshoot

One-film old Alaya F knows how to post engaging content for her Instagram handle and often manages to get the attention of her followers. The actress who made her debut earlier this year with the film Jawaani Jaaneman often shares stunning pictures of herself on Instagram.

On Monday, Alaya shared a few pictures of herself looking absolutely gorgeous in her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a brown bralette, black shorts and an oversized beige coloured coat. Her messy hair-do and subtle make-up only elevated her look.

She also revealed that she had to suck in her stomach and hold her breath while clicking these gorgeous pictures. "Yes yes, I was sucking my stomach in and holding my breath," she captioned the post.

Alaya F celebrated her birthday on November 28 with a small beach getaway in Alibaug. On her birthday,she shared a picture of herself dressed in a two piece standing in the middle of a life size initials of her name decorated in flowers. “Feeling blessed, grateful and super happy! Thank you for all the love and all the wonderful birthday wishes!,” she captioned the post thanking everyone for the birthday wishes.

