Late Wajid Khan’s wife Kamalrukh Khan reveals her in-laws insisted that their kids and marriage is illegitimate

Music composer Wajid Khan passed away on Jun1 following a cardiac arrest. His wife, Kamalrukh Khan recently opened up about her experience of being in an inter-caste marriage. While Wajid was Muslim, Kamalrukh is Parsi and the college sweethearts tied the knot under the Separate Marriage Act that allows one to follow their own faith post marriage.
Kamalrukh has two children with Wajid- a 16-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son. After the post, she spoke to a daily about the trauma she went through in her 17-years of marriage. Kamalrukh revealed that she now has to fight for her children's due inheritance as Wajid's family has usurped his assets post his death. She said that she has to pay for her kids' education and their upkeep. She further said that she has been working as a clinical hypnotherapist but their primary source of income has been Wajid's marital support. She added that this support is being snatched away by those who did not keep in touch with her or the kids in the past 7-8 years. Kamalrukh said that no woman should face what she has faced during these 17 years of marriage.
