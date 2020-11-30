Hrithik Roshan Almost shaves his beard off, leaves the netizens in frenzy

Being one of the hottest actors in B-Town, Hrithik Roshan has quite a massive fan following under his name. Hrithik Roshan’s recent social media posts have been driving his fans crazy with his makeover. During the lockdown, while maintaining a short hairdo, the War actor couldn’t help but take his fans’ advice of getting rid of his bearded look and posted a close-up selfie to flaunt his chiseled facial features.

Earlier today, he posted a video of himself raking his hand through his hair as he showed off his stubble. He captioned the video as “And it’s off. Well almost. Guess a beardo never really takes it all off.” His salt and pepper look is surely winning hearts all over and his Koi Mil Gaya costar Preity Zinta couldn’t help but be excited about his new look! Take a look at the video that he posted.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Krrish 4.

