Chadwick Boseman honoured on his 44th birthday by introducing new Marvel logo opening credits of Black Panther

Late Chadwick Boseman is being remembered on his 44th birthday. The actor passed away a few months after his prolonged battle with cancer. On his birthday on November 29, Marvel honored him with a special tribute.

Walt Disney executive Bob Iger announced on Twitter that a special tribute for Chadwick Boseman will be featured in Disney+. The Marvel logo has been updated in the opening credits of Black Panther. He wrote, “To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.”

To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.

— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2020

The updated classic Marvel opening credits now has Black Panther tribute with his quotes and images including the most memorable one, “In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers.” His appearances in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame are also included in the new credits. At the end of it, Black Panther is heard saying "Wakanda Forever".

Long live the King. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/uW1KisOkTq

— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 29, 2020

As the studio is working on how to go ahead with Black Panther 2, the release date is set for May 6, 2022.

