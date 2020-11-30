Amber Heard Isn’t Worried About Losing Her Job

Amber Heard looked perfectly in control this weekend while horseback riding with her friends. Surely she has heard about the online petition demanding her removal from her role in Aquaman 2 – the Change.org petition has 1.5 million signatures! SOMEONE is angry about Johnny Depp being removed from his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which happened after he lost his libel case against The Sun newspaper. The petition insists that Heard lied about her accusations against Depp in court and that SHE is the domestic abuser. Really. Depp WAS dumfounded when he lost the case and was declared a “Wife Beater.” Wonder who organized those rabid Johnny Depp fans to get this ridiculous petition going…?

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results