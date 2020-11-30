Robin Wright And Husband Stay In Shape On Their E-bikes

November 30, 2020 Janet Charlton Hollywood Gossip 0

Another business that has blossomed during the pandemic is certainly E-Bikes. Robin Wright and her French husband Clement Giraudet (he works for Saint Laurent) cruised on their Turbo E-Bikes in Brentwood together. The motor makes it easier for the less skilled rider to keep up on a hill, but you can still get a socially distant workout. The Rad Power Bikes company says thanks to the pandemic, business is up 297% over last year. Photos of celebrities such as Arnold, Ellen, Kendall, and Leo, have helped to boost demand.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *