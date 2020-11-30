IPL 2021 Mega Auction – What to Expect?

The Indian Premier League 2020 went on without a hitch in Dubai which saw Mumbai Indians clinch their record fifth IPL title, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final. Following its successful completion, the fans are now eagerly looking forward to the IPL 2021, scheduled to take place in India in April-May. But more than that, it is the possibility of an IPL Mega-Auction that have got the enthusiasts going right now.

What is an IPL Mega-Auction?

In the simplest of terms, the Mega-Auction for the 2021 season is a full-fledged player auction. The IPL franchises have a chance to completely revamp their squad – sell existing players and buy new players. In other words, the IPL teams get to create their teams from scratch to a certain extent. However, there is also a retention policy that comes into play here – in the previous seasons, the teams were allowed to retain three crucial players with the option of two more. That said, the retention policy for the IPL 2021 is yet to be decided.

It is still unclear if all the players will be back in the auction pool. Of course, teams will also need to look at the players who are better suited to play in this format of cricket.

Which IPL Teams can benefit from it?

While some teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab or Chennai Super Kings may benefit from this, it may not be feasible for champions like Mumbai Indians, who heavily rely on a few key players for their stellar performance and brand value. These winning teams may not be inclined to meddle a lot with a winning formula.

The likes of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders may also welcome full-fledged auctions. Given the performance of these teams in the IPL over the last few seasons, they can certainly make the most from rebuilding their team and try a different approach. One name that stands out here is Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have, year-after-year, failed to deliver a strong impression, including last season .

This is also going to impact the online cricket betting for the upcoming edition of the IPL. If teams get their way and manage to build a squad to their liking, we can expect a dramatic shift in IPL winner odds.

When will the 2021 IPL auction take place?

This is where things get a bit uncertain. According to the sources, the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) has said that it will make a decision about the Mega-Auctions in December. This means the BCCI and the franchises will have roughly four months to conduct the auctions, build their teams, and train them for the IPL 2021. Of course, things can also go the other way and the BCCI may take a call to let the teams continue with existing squads.

Will we see a new IPL team in 2021?

There are also rumours floating around the addition of a ninth franchise to the Indian Premier League next season. Several reports have claimed that Ahmedabad leads the race in this regard, with big names like the Adani Group and Goenka Group eager to buy the franchise rights.

If we are to see a new team in the IPL, then the possibility of a Mega-Auction becomes all the more real. This auction is long due now and we can expect some development on the same only in the coming weeks.