“It’s a different role which I haven’t done in Hindi as of now” – Jisshu Sengupta on playing ACP in Durgamati

The trailer of the upcoming thriller, Durgamati released recently. Jisshu Sengupta will be seen essaying the role of an ACP in the movie and spilled the beans on what made him say a yes to his character and his approach towards it.

"It's a different role which I haven't done in Hindi as of now and it's a very strong character and there is something different about this character which hooked me to this film", says Jisshu Sengupta sharing what made him say a yes for the film.

Speaking about his approach towards the character of Abhay Singh, the actor further adds,"I am a very spontaneous actor. I don't rehearse myself and go on set. As an actor, I trust my director and ofcourse I have my own way of creating a character which I discuss with the director. In this case, Ashok Ji said yes whatever you have thought just do it your way the way you want to do it. Ashok ji has given me that liberty and it was great working with Ashok Sir. When a director gives you that liberty of the way you want to express yourself as an ACP it feels great."

The film has a brilliant starcast of Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill. The film is directed by G. Ashok

Durgamati is a thrilling, scary ride that tells the story of an innocent Government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces.

The film is presented by T-Series and Cape of Good Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment production. The Bollywood thriller is produced by Vikram Malhotra, presented by Akshay Kumar under the Cape of Good Films banner, along with Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series Banner.

