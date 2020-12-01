BTS celebrates their chart-topping single and album by reuniting with Suga as ‘Life Goes On’ soars at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Global superstars BTS’ newest single 'Life Goes On' has debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following 'Dynamite', which also climbs by 11 notches to No. 3 this week. According to Billboard, BTS is the first duo or group in history to have two No.1 Hot 100 debut songs.

The celebrations for BTS continues after the Grammy nomination for 'Dynamite' and earning their fifth No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart with 'BE'. This album becomes their second chart-topper this year after 'Map Of The Soul:7'. The septet, currently rehearsing for year-end performances in South Korea, posted a video on their official Twitter account as all of them were screaming with joy. Interestingly, Suga was in attendance too. The musician has been in recovery since his shoulder surgery and has pre-recorded many of his performances. So, it was nice to see OT7 back after a while!

빌보드 1위!!!!! 감사합니다 ????

(오랜만에 우리 윤기형이랑 같이????)#LifeGoesOn1onHot100 pic.twitter.com/EG0BRURMnZ

— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 1, 2020

정말 너무너무 감사합니다

1위도 너무 감사한데 3위안에 저희곡이 두개라니..

사랑해주시는 아미여러분들 모두에게 진심으로 감사드립니다

앞으로 더 좋은 앨범 들려드리기 위해 최선을 다하겠습니다!

(안자고 기다리다 잠깐 졸았었어요)#JIMIN#LifeGoesOn1onHot100 #우리아미상받았네 pic.twitter.com/4845KIu6Ol

— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 30, 2020

Not only that, all of their tracks have entered the Hot 100 Billboard chart.

Here's the ranking:

No. 1 – Life Goes On

No. 3 – Dynamite (up from No. 14; spent three weeks at No. 1)

No. 13 – Blue & Grey

No. 22 – Stay

No. 69 – Fly to My Room

No. 70 – Telepathy

No. 72 – Dis-ease

Until this week, BTS had never charted more than three songs together on the Hot 100.

The album shares the honest emotions and thoughts the band has felt during the pandemic; the record created in the midst of COVID-19 carries the hopeful message that “life goes on”.

Named the Music Innovator of 2020 by WSJ Magazine, BTS has taken the pop scene by the storm with sincere music and top-notch performances; most recently the group has been nominated for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for the 63rd Grammy Awards that will be held on January 31, 2021.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond the Scene, is a South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as global superstars breaking countless world records.

ALSO READ: Grammy nominated BTS makes history with a Korean song as 'Life Goes On' earns No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results