Allu Arjun shares candid moments from inside their chartered flight as he heads to Udaipur with his family

Allu Arjun and his family including his parents, wife and children flew to Udaipur on Monday to attend Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya's grand destination wedding. The family took a private plane to fly to Udaipur and the superstar also shared some candid pictures from inside the plane and the pictures have now gone viral.
Allu Arjun shared a picture of himself with wife Sneha Reddy and children Arha and Ayaan posing in front of their chartered flight. He wrote, "Flying together as a family after years. N&C Wedding celebrations begin … #allufamily (sic)." Allu Arjun looked dapper as always in a white shiny kurta pajama, while his wife Sneha opted for a flowy maxi dress for the flight.
Take a look at the pictures:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)
Niharika will tie the knot with fiancé Chaitanya Jonnalagedda in Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur on December 9.
ALSO READ: Allu Arjun starts filming for Pushpa in an Andhra Pradesh forest; says it is one of a kind film
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply