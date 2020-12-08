Allu Arjun shares candid moments from inside their chartered flight as he heads to Udaipur with his family

Allu Arjun and his family including his parents, wife and children flew to Udaipur on Monday to attend Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya's grand destination wedding. The family took a private plane to fly to Udaipur and the superstar also shared some candid pictures from inside the plane and the pictures have now gone viral.

Allu Arjun shared a picture of himself with wife Sneha Reddy and children Arha and Ayaan posing in front of their chartered flight. He wrote, "Flying together as a family after years. N&C Wedding celebrations begin … #allufamily (sic)." Allu Arjun looked dapper as always in a white shiny kurta pajama, while his wife Sneha opted for a flowy maxi dress for the flight.

Take a look at the pictures:

Earlier today, Varun Tej, took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie with sister Niharika and other family members as they were heading for the wedding. He wrote, "Off we go! #udaipur#wedding (sic)."

Niharika will tie the knot with fiancé Chaitanya Jonnalagedda in Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur on December 9.

