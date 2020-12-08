Pankaj Tripathi owns the screen as a superstar in the first look poster of Shakeela

What's intriguing about the much awaited biopic of Shakeela is not just Richa Chadha playing her on screen to perfection but also Pankaj Tripathi who is playing the role of a superstar actor. Pankaj, riding high on the success of Ludo and Mirzapur, will be seen in his element. Dressed in snazzy clothes, the actor plays the part in all its glory.
The film releases is all set to release this Christmas across cinemas in India.
Instagram वर ही पोस्ट पहा
Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi) ने सामायिक केलेली पोस्ट
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE SCOOP: Title of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Criminal Justice season 2 on Disney+ Hotstar revealed
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply