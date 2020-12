After much anticipation, the trailer of AK Vs AK is here. Today, Netflix released the trailer of its first mockumentary drama in India, AK Vs AK, scheduled to release on December 24, 2020.

The film traces the journey of a ‘full-of-himself’ film director Anurag Kashyap, as he kidnaps the daughter of one of Bollywood’s most iconic living legends, Anil Kapoor. What follows is Kapoor’s desperate search for his daughter, as he races against the clock. In the trailer, you see Sonam Kapoor being kidnapped, the war of words between Anurag and Anil, and more.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK Vs AK is produced by Andolan Films.

