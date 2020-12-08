Neelam on getting face filler done on Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives – “I just feel there’s nothing wrong in going out there and being honest about it”

The beautiful Neelam Kothari, who made her return with Netflix’s variety series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, was a very well-known actress in the 80s. In her teenage years, she made her debut Jawaani (1984) opposite debutant Karan Shah. After a while, she took a break from the industry, got married to actor Sameer Soni and had a daughter. Since then, she runs a jewellery designing business while she is waiting to pick a good project for a comeback. Interestingly, the Netflix series happened and since then, it has become the talk of the town. In the show, the actress opened up about getting filler as she is 50 and ageing. The process was captured on camera and shown in one of the episodes.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama on why she chose to air that specific part of her life which usually gets hidden from the public eye, Neelam said, “At this age, I have no problem saying I am 50. I know other women out there have had conversations with friends. Everyone is going through this ageing process. Whether in their mind, or they are discussing it with their friends, they all want to look good and they don’t know what to do.

“I told the creative team ‘Look, I, myself, is going through this and I want to get something done but I am scared’. I said I want to get filler done, very little obviously, and I asked ‘Do you guys want to capture it?’ They jumped at it. I just feel like ‘Why not?’ People lie about it and they are hiding it like ‘I didn’t do anything’ which is, well, everyone’s prerogative. I just feel there’s nothing wrong in going out there and being honest about it. I just feel it’s going to help other women,” she added.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday and Seema Khan.

