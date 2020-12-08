“Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are very gracious” – says Neelam

The beautiful Neelam Kothari, who made her return with Netflix’s variety series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, was a very well-known actress in the 80s. In her teenage years, she made her debut Jawaani (1984) opposite debutant Karan Shah. After a while, she took a break from the industry, got married to actor Sameer Soni and had a daughter. Since then, she runs a jewellery designing business while she is waiting to pick a good project for a comeback. Interestingly, the Netflix series happened and since then, it has become the talk of the town.

During the finale of the episode of the series, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan made an appearance where they spoke about all the four Bollywood wives and their families. Neelam, during the episode, thanked SRK and Gauri for being so generous during a very crucial time in her life. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama recently about the specific incident in the episode that had left her in tears, Neelam said, Shah Rukh and Gauri are very gracious. They are very kind and open-hearted. There was a point in my life where they just showed me a lot of support. It’s something which I will never forget as I said in the show. They were very kind and compassionate.”

Neelam starred in films including Love 86 (1986), Sindoor (1986), Khudgarz (1987), Hatya (1988), Farz Ki Jung (1989), Taaqatwar (1989), and Do Qaidi (1989). She also had a pivotal role in Hum Saath Saath Hain.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Neelam on getting face filler done on Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives – “I just feel there’s nothing wrong in going out there and being honest about it”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results