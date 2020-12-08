Mirzapur’s Maqbool AKA Shaji Chaudhary and Gautam Rode join team Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan

Over the past couple of moths there have been numerous reports about the Shah Rukh Khan film Pathan. While some have claimed that no such film is in the making, Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform that the shoot of the film had in fact commenced at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. In fact, we were also the first to inform that apart from SRK, who plays a RAW agent, Pathan would also star Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia along with a special appearance from Salman Khan, who will play the role of Tiger.
Now we hear that Pathan has had a few more additions to its cast in the form of Shaji Chaudhary, who was recently seen playing the role of Maqbool Khan in Mirzapur and TV sensation Gautam Rode. Informing us of this new development a well-placed industry source tells us, “Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films are pulling out all stops to ensure that Pathan will be Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest film ever. Now to live up to this, they are developing an entire spy universe that will see Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shaji Chaudhary and Gautam Rode playing RAW agents being led by Dimple Kapadia.”
As for the film, Pathan that is being directed by Sidharth Anand will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after his last outing Zero.
