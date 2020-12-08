Yash and Sanjay Dutt shoot deadly climax of KGF – Chapter 2 in Hyderabad

Superstar Yash and Sanjay Dutt are set for a huge climax shoot of KGF – Chapter 2 in Hyderabad. The makers are shooting crucial stunt sequenced including a deadly fight between the hero and the villain.
Director Prashanth Neel shared a picture of himself sharing a conversation with stunt masters Anbariv. He wrote, "Climax it is !!!! Rocky. Adheera With the deadly fight masters anbariv….. #KGFhapter2."
KGF – Chapter 2 features Raveena Tandon in pivotal role. The film is set for 2021 release.
