Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh & others are amongst Forbes’ Asia-Pacific’s Most Influential Celebrities on social media

The year-end is bringing a lot of insights from the entertainment sector. Forbes Asia’s inaugural 100 Digital Stars list is highlighting the most influential singers, bands, film and TV stars who are taking the Asia-Pacific region by storm. The list includes the most influential celebrities on social media who have continued to remain active on various platforms despite the current scenario of 2020 amid the pandemic. Amongst the 100 celebrities, 10 are from India.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier his year, helped in raising $7 million for coronavirus relief. Akshay Kumar, Bollywood’s highest-paid actor and included in Forbes’ list of one of the highest-paid actors in the world, donated Rs. 25 crores of COVID-19 relief earlier this year and even participated in I For India concert to raise funds ($7 million).

The 27-year-old Alia Bhatt is amongst the celebrated names who 74 million followers across various platforms. She endorses at least 18 brands and recently began the Ed-a-Mamma clothing line for children. With over 108 million followers across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan is amongst the powerful names on the list. The report states, “The World Economic Forum honored him in 2018 for championing women’s and children’s rights.”

Padmaavat actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor are also on the list. With almost every big brand in his kitty, Singh currently has three movies in the pipeline including 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus. Meanwhile, Kapoor has had a tremendous 2019 with Kabir Singh, he is currently shooting for the Jersey remake. Amongst the many names, Hrithik Roshan, who had a phenomenal 2019 with blockbusters like Super 30 and War, is also on the list.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka Sharma, singers Neha Kakkar and Shreya Ghoshal are also included in the top 100 list.

According to Forbes, they determined the finalists for the digital issue by evaluating the “candidates’ combined social media reach and engagement. We also considered their recent work, impact and advocacy, brand endorsements and business endeavors, and their recognition profile on a local, regional, and global level. Only those active in film, music, and TV were eligible. Entries use the name of the person or band most widely known, while real names are provided in most cases for individual celebrities, and names of prominent members are included in some of the band entries.”

