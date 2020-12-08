Make no mistake; Kangana Ranaut’s political stint on Twitter is nothing but just a Publicity stunt for her next release

Kangana Ranaut has gotten into a ‘Dabangg’ avatar ever since she hit back at Hrithik Roshan in 2016 when he tried suing her for her ‘silly-ex’ comment. In 2017, this side of her became stronger as she locked horns with Karan Johar over the nepotism debate. However, in the last few months, she has taken this side many notches higher. She joined Twitter and is constantly making political statements to stay in the news. The classic example is how she took pot-shots at the government in Maharashtra, to the extent of even comparing Mumbai with PoK.

Last week, she got a taste of her medicine when Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh locked horns with her on Twitter. The actress spread the rumour that an old lady who participated in the protest against new farm laws was the same one who participated in the Shaheen Bagh protest and that she was available for hire for Rs. 100. Diljit admonished her for such insulting comments and for spreading fake news. She hit back, calling him Karan Johar’s pet and refused to believe that she erred by spreading a rumour. Diljit didn’t take it lying down. Without resorting to her level of filthy language, he hit back at her. In the process, he won the internet. Even the most ardent fans of Kangana didn’t speak up in her support as they all knew that she was completely at fault.

If you think her decision to join Twitter and get more political was sudden or organic, you’re mistaken. It seems all this is a part of the plan for the promotions of her next film, Thalaivi, wherein she plays the part of the legendary deceased politician J Jayalalithaa. By the time the film is ready for release, she wants the audience to feel that she can convincingly play the role of a brave politician. This is the reason why she has begun speaking about politics and even confronting certain political leaders through social media. As the film nears release, get ready for more such outbursts from the actress.

One can’t help but wonder – is all this effort worth it? Even Nawazuddin Siddiqui played an iconic leader in Thackeray (2019). He didn’t adopt any such strategy. Did that affect his performance? The attempt should be to ensure that the film is well made and has commercial elements. If things fall in place, audiences are bound to come, regardless of the kind of tweets made by the actor. And anyway, audiences have no doubt on her acting talent and she really need not do such stunts for ulterior motives.

Moreover, Kangana Ranaut is constantly shouting from the rooftops that she remains the number 1 actress and that her film Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi (2019) was a blockbuster. But everyone in the industry knows that the film, though a fine piece of cinema, couldn’t recover costs. It went over budget as portions of the film were reshot. Her last clean hit was the blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), which released more than 5 years back. All her films after the Aanand L Rai-directorial like Katti Batti (2015), Rangoon (2017), Simran (2017), Judgementall Hai Kya (2019), Panga (2020) and Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi tanked at the box office. The industry knows the reality. Sooner or later, she’ll have to give hit films to sustain.

Also, the way she has gone hammer and tongs after Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu also hasn’t yielded any result. For instance, this year all these three actresses had a release

each. Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak clashed with the monstrous Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior and also got mixed response from audiences. Yet, it managed to earn Rs. 34.08 crore domestically and Rs. 2.10 crore overseas. Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, had to cut short its theatrical run due to the lockdown. Even then, it collected Rs. 30.61 in domestic box office and Rs. 1.11 crore overseas. As for Kangana Ranaut’s Panga, it was well received by critics. But at the box office, it earned a paltry Rs. 28.92 crore in India and in overseas; it accumulated a mere Rs. 1.02 crore. It yet again proves that being a controversy queen doesn’t translate into healthy box office figures.

Another actress who is in Kangana Ranaut’s bad books is Alia Bhatt. Her 2019 film Gully Boy was not just a box office hit but also a critically acclaimed film. For some strange reason, Kangana believes that the Zoya Akhtar-directed film was not a good film. In another blow to Kangana’s anti-Gully Boy propaganda, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on October 20 announced that the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI), under Indian Panorama will be awarding the Alia Bhatt-starrer. What’s more, even the commercial and critically acclaimed 2019 film, Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan was also announced as one of the awardees. The actress always loves to roast her critics and those who don’t find her worthy enough. In that regard, it remains to be seen how she reacts to the I&B ministry’s decision.

Nevertheless, Kangana Ranaut refuses to see the writing on the wall and continues to believe that ‘any publicity is good publicity’. Hence, expect loads of dhamaka for the promotions of Thalaivi!

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter followers increase by 5 lakhs after his war of words with Kangana Ranaut

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results