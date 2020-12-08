Sonu Sood mortgages six flats and two shops in Juhu in an effort to raise Rs. 10 crores to help the needy

Sonu Sood has been helping the migrants and others in need since the lockdown was imposed. Even though he has usually portrayed the role of an antagonist in most of his projects, he has turned out to be a messiah for the citizens. From providing food and transportation, to helping the migrants restore their jobs, Sonu Sood has been in the news for all the right reasons.

The actor has now gone a step ahead to help the needy and has mortgages 8 of his properties to raise a whopping amount of Rs. 10 crores. As per the reports, Sonu Sood has mortgaged two shops on the ground floor and six flats in CGHS, located along AB Road near Iskcon Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. The flats constitute of one unit each on first to sixth floor of the building and a fee of Rs/ 5 lakh was paid in order to raise the Rs. 10 crore loan.

The agreement was signed on September 15 and was registered on November 24. All the properties mortgaged, were owned by Sonu Sood and his wife Sonali. This effort by Sonu Sood has surely won a lot more hearts!

Also Read: “To have an educational department named after me is the most special thing to happen to me” – Sonu Sood

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results