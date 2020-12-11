Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions signs a 5-film deal with Lyca Productions

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has been producing films throughout these years and most of them have been super hits. The director-producer has now reportedly signed a massive 5-film deal with Lyca Productions where the two production houses will co-produce films together. Initially, the last few Dharma films were co-produced with Fox, it looks like now Karan Johar has found a new partner in Lyca Productions that has produced Tamil biggies like Robot and 2.0.
This deal will surely reap benefits for both parties.
