Varun Dhawan’s Ekkis with Sriram Raghavan delayed due to Covid-19, to go on floors in September 2021

After Badlapur, we were eager to see the brilliant Sriram Raghavan tap Varun Dhawan’s acting skills in Ekkis, a war film produced by Dinesh Vijan. Ekkis is a bio-pic on the Paramvir Chakra winner Arun Khetarpal.
When I touched base with Sriram (after a long time, I must confess), I point-blank asked him about rumours suggesting that Ekkis has been shelved.
He calmly explained, “No it’s not shelved. We were supposed to shoot in September this year. Preparation was to start in April. But then we all know what happened. Ekkis has been pushed forward to next year. I need a specific weather in September-October to shoot in battle locations. So even if Covid recedes, we will have to wait until September 2021.”
Borrow them from J P Dutta, I joke.
“Ha, that weaponry won’t work here,” Sriram quips.
While Sriram waits to start Ekkis, he may do a small film for the OTT platform. “Let’s see. I have been writing something for the digital platform. I haven’t stepped out of my home since Covid. I’ve an old mother at home. And I can’t risk infection. So I’ve been writing. I may do a small film for the streaming platform before Ekkis.”
ALSO READ: This unseen video of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan rehearsing for ‘Husnn Hai Suhaana’ is too cute to miss
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply