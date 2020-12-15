Dharma Productions ventures into talent representation and management in partnership with Cornerstone to launch Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA)

With its immense contribution to the Indian cinema for over 40 years, Dharma Productions is now all set to redefine the representation of artists across the spectrum of actors and talent from the music industry to unravel the seamless opportunities for them and help them build their careers in their respective industries. Surfacing the realm of this partnership with Cornerstone, this new talent management agency is called Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).

Over the years, Dharma Productions has contributed significantly to the core of this industry with distinct artists. It has elevated the ground for numerous individuals of passion, talent and hard work and paved a way to newer heights.

Cornerstone, helmed by Bunty Sajdeh, has proven its expertise in end-to-end talent management for well over a decade. With its strategic brand building skills right from sales and marketing both conventional and digital, to licensing, animation and gaming, PR and overall image management, Cornerstone has successfully represented several prominent sport and entertainment talent alike.

Carrying forward the same legacy of Dharma Productions and Cornerstone, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) aims to be an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will drive collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country.

Dharma Cornerstone Agency will aim to be a safe home where seasoned professionalism will meet existing and contemporary talent in this era of popular culture to reinforce premium content production and accessibility via films, endorsements, OTT content, events, appearances. It will also work with its talent to build their brand via their digital/social presence and personal PR. With dedicated efforts to serve as a platform to shape, polish & refine each artist’s career, the agency aims to unify dreams & potential of each associated talent.

