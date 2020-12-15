Rajkummar Rao undergoes physical transformation for his role of a cop in Badhaai Do

For all those who follow Rajkummar Rao on social media were taken by surprise recently with the actor’s new beefed-up look. It came as a surprise because they haven’t seen the versatile actor sporting such an avatar ever. The ace actor is in the process of undergoing a physical transformation, as he has started the prep work to get into the skin of yet another striking role of a cop in Junglee Pictures’ highly-anticipated film ‘Badhaai Do’, also featuring Bhumi Pednekar as a PT teacher.
It’s learnt that Rajkummar has been training rigorously since the past couple of months to get into the skin of a tough cop at a Mahila Police Thana, as the film is slated to go on floors in January next year. Sources suggest that the actor is following a strict diet and exercise regime to achieve the desired result. Besides working on bulked-up body, the actor will also sport a moustache and a different hairstyle for his character making it completely different from his past roles.
Shedding more light on his physical transformation for Badhaai Do, the actor informs, “Badhaai Do is indeed a special film for me. I have been working on a very strict regime and being a vegetarian, I am following a natural & organic diet consisting of fruits, oats, quinoa and sattu and lots of veggies on a regular basis. Even during the lockdown, when the access to gym was restricted, I have been doing a daily home workout and this entire process has been life changing.”
Riding high on the success and appreciation of two back-to-back successful films – Ludo and Chhalaang, Rajkummar will be seen sharing the screen space opposite Priyanka Chopra in the international film, The White Tiger too.
