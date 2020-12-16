Arjun Rampal seeks a week’s time to appear before the NCB for second round of questioning

Actor Arjun Rampal was recently summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second time. The actor who was asked to appear before the officers on Wednesday has sought a week's time to appear before the agency in Mumbai. While seeking for some extra time, the actor cited personal reasons.

Arjun Rampal was first summoned by the NCB in November after they conducted a raid at his place. Although a few drugs were recovered from his place, they had a proper prescription in place for the same and he was given a clean chit for them.

Rampal was questioned by the agency for seven hours on November 13. He was interrogated after his Australian friend Paul Bartel was arrested in a drug-related case. Reportedly, Bartel was in contact with Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades brother Agisialos Demetriades. Meanwhile, Agisialos who was arrested in October was granted bail on Tuesday by a special narcotics court.

The NCB is yet to issue a new date for Arjun Rampal to appear before them.

