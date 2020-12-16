Global YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki applauds Kartik Aaryan’s content for ‘Koki Poochega’

The year 2020 was not an easy for everyone. But Kartik Aaryan made sure he makes a little use of humour and tons of right information to get through the national lockdown. When India went into lockdown to prevent the spread of the pandemic, Kartik Aaryan made sure he brought some rumours and myths about the virus to rest and also enlightened the masses through his digital show 'Koki Poochega'.

His debut chat show 'Koki Poochega' created a storm on social media and everyone loved the actor’s unique way to mix humour and information on his chat show. No wonder when the video-sharing platform decided to applaud some of the music artistes, international pop icons and content creators of the year, Kartik Aaryan’s name had to top the list. Global Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki took to her social media platform and applauded the young actor’s effort for creating great content. Talking about top creators, artistes and content creators for Youtube India, the global-head tagged Kartik Aaryan first and made sure she applauds his work. The platform’s team even states in its reports, “Kartik Aaryan used his vast platform to spotlight the unsung heroes of the pandemic – frontline workers and first responders.”

From @TheAaryanKartik to @Bhuvan_Bam to @rachana_ranade, check out India's top videos, creators and artists of 2020! https://t.co/rOygYfmOG1 https://t.co/COVQC2WiPA

— Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) December 15, 2020

Well, 'Koki Poochega' was indeed a path-breaking chat show for everyone to witness. The young actor smartly used the power of his reach and his sense of humour to get the right message to the masses. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan managed to get the frontliners and covid warriors amidst their busy schedule, so that more people seated at home can be enlightened of the situation.

