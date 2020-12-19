“My husband was called a terrorist, a Pakistani” – says Urmila Matondkar on Mohsin Akhtar being trolled mercilessly 

Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar is speaking up on the recent Instagram hack, her account being restored later, and how her husband Mohsin Akhtar has been subjected to extreme trolling.

Speaking to Barkha Dutt, Urmila said recently, "He was called a terrorist, a Pakistani. I mean, there is a limit to where it should go… They have even infiltrated my Wikipedia page and they have gone and put my mother's name as Rukhsana Ahmed and my father's name as Shivinder Singh, two human beings who must be living somewhere in India but I don't know of. My father's name is Shrikant Matondkar and my mother's name is Sunita Matondkar."

"To top it all, my husband is not only a Muslim but a Kashmiri Muslim. We both follow our religions in an equally staunch way. That gave them a bigger platform to troll me and constantly target him and his family. It was very unfortunate," she further added.

"I don't have a thick skin but I have too beautiful a skin to let it be dirtied by these kinds of things that come my way. I think sensitivity is one of the strongest points of a woman. Being able to have that compassion, that empathy and that sensitivity are what makes me a woman," Matondkar said in the interview.

Urmila Matondkar decided to quit the Congress party in September 2019. She recently joined Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

ALSO READ: “Ho ja Rangeela Re,” writes Urmila Matondkar praising Kiara Advani for Indoo Ki Jawani

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results