Broken But Beautiful Season 3: These BTS pictures featuring Sidharth Shukla is making fans of the show restless

The third season of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's highly-anticipated love story – Broken But Beautiful featuring the lead couple, Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee – was launched with huge fanfare beginning this month.

Building the anticipation further amongst fans of the successful franchise, the makers have recently revealed a few on-location pics of the cast, including Sidharth Shukla, on their social media handles.

In the pics, we see Sidharth holding the clapboard excitedly as he preps up for the role of Agastya in the show. The popular actor is seen browsing through the scripts of his character sketch and dialogues. The on-the-sets pics have certainly piqued curiosity amongst fans of the actor and the show, who are eagerly awaiting its release.

One of the most successful OTT franchises, Broken But Beautiful was loved by one and all and still ranks high on the rating chart. The beautiful original music of the franchise is still the top chart numbers amongst the fans.

The first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful showcased a tender love story of individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. And now, with the new Jodi – Sidharth and Sonia in season 3, fans can't wait to know about the story of Agastya and Rumi.

