Murder 2 actress Sulagna Panigrahi marries stand up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath

It's the wedding season! After Aditya Narayan – Shweta Agarwal, Neha Kakkar – Rohanpreet Singh, Murder 2 actress Sulagna Panigraphi has tied the knot with popular stand-up comedian and writer Biswa Kalyan Rath.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sulagna shared two photos from their wedding ceremony and wrote, "pic 1- Watching our single life burn away. Pic 2- it's gonna be a fun ride. We married now @biswakalyanrath. Wooooohhhhhoooooooo!"

Biswa also shared two pictures – one from the wedding ceremony and the other from the reception. "Biswa Married Aadmi," he wrote on Instagram.

Sulagna Panigrahi has worked in both films and television. She essayed the lead role in the television serial Amber Dhara as Dhara and had a key role in Do Saheliyaan. She got her big break in the Bhatt banner film Murder 2. Biswa Kalyan Rath is a popular stand comedian in India and has had his own comedy special too.

