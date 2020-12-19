Murder 2 actress Sulagna Panigrahi marries stand up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath

It's the wedding season! After Aditya Narayan – Shweta Agarwal, Neha Kakkar – Rohanpreet Singh, Murder 2 actress Sulagna Panigraphi has tied the knot with popular stand-up comedian and writer Biswa Kalyan Rath.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sulagna shared two photos from their wedding ceremony and wrote, "pic 1- Watching our single life burn away. Pic 2- it's gonna be a fun ride. We married now @biswakalyanrath. Wooooohhhhhoooooooo!"
Biswa also shared two pictures – one from the wedding ceremony and the other from the reception. "Biswa Married Aadmi," he wrote on Instagram.
