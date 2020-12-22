“I am much better”, says Remo D’ Souza

The gods have been kind. After cruelly striking a blow to choreographer-director Remo D’Souza’s health, they have given him a second chance. I am happy to inform that I had a brief interaction with Remo.
When I texted him for a talk he wrote back, “Maybe tomorrow. Sorry not allowed to talk too much. I am better now.” Coming as it does after Remo’s sudden heart attack, this is a relief to all his well-wishers. Among those inquiring about Remo’s health regularly was Amitabh Bachchan who told this writer he was very concerned about the randomness of ill health.
ALSO READ: Remo D’Souza is back home from the hospital; thanks everyone for ‘prayers and blessings’
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply