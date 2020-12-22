Courteney Cox Just Couldn’t Wait

For the past nine months Courteney Cox has been separated from her Irish musician boyfriend Johnny McDaid, thanks to Covid. Johnny returned home from California one day before lockdown and has been there ever since. On December 11 a video appeared on Twitter featuring Courteney and Johnny and she seems to be in the UK with him. The purpose of the video was to thank frontline workers in Johnny’s home town in Ireland. The first thing that comes to mind is: after staying safe for so long, should she have flown to see him? Are we wrong in thinking this is a bad idea?

