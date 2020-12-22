Ariana Grande’s Fiancee Can’t Believe His Good Luck

Imagine if you were a young real estate agent selling expensive homes in Los Angeles and your company sent you out to show a home to Ariana Grande. Exciting, right? She was shopping for a getaway place located outside of LA. Apparently Ariana took one look at Dalton Gomez and was instantly attracted. She arranged a private meeting and the rest is history. Not only did Dalton sell her a pricey house, but he landed the buyer as his girlfriend. All this happened before Valentines Day when Ariana was seen seen kissing a “mystery man” in a random bar in Northridge. Since then they have been quarantining together (at each other’s homes) very successfully in LA, and the result is a big fat engagement ring on Ariana’s finger. Dalton must feel like he won the lottery!

Photo: Instagram

