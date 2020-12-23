Hrithik Roshan heads to cinema hall after months with his kids and ex-wife, shares his experience

COVID-19 had put quite a halt on cinema-goers frequent visits to movie theatres. While all of us had started adjusting to the new normal, the cinemas are now open at 50% capacity where the audiences will have to skip a seat each. Keeping up with the hygiene and protocols, Hrithik Roshan recently visited the movie theatre with his kids, Hridhaan, Hrehaan, and ex-wife Susanne Khan.

Taking to his social media, Hrithik shared a couple of pictures from his outing and shared his experience. He captioned the picture as, “Home is where the heart is, My wonderland . #CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask. Good job @INOXmovies n Rajendar for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience. This was sooo much fun ! Nothing and I mean NOTHING comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen ! The sound , the projection , the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all OUTSTANDING ! ???? well done to the INOX team !”

Take a look at his picture.

