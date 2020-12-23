Farhan Akhtar celebrates nine years of Shah Rukh Khan- Priyanka Chopra starrer Don 2; says the chase is on

Farhan Akhtar took to his social media handle to mark nine years of Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Don 2. The actor-director-singer shared a montage of iconic dialogues and scenes from the hit film on his Instagram feed.

The film that was released on December 23, 2011, saw Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in a totally different avatar. Tagging the cast of the film, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "9 years and counting, the chase is still on. Here’s celebrating #9YearsOfDon2.”

The film was a sequel to the 2006 film Don. Don 2 also starred Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, late Om Puri, and Kunal Kapoor. Fans have been waiting for Don 3 for years. As soon as Farhan Akhtar shared the post, fans took the comment section and demanded for the third part.

In an earlier interview, producer Ritesh Sidhwani had said that they are definitely going to make Don 3 and that they have an idea and are working towards it. Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of the film, he had said.

