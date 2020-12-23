Arpita Khan Sharma goes down the memory lane, shares throwback pictures of Salman Khan, Salim Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

December 23, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma recently went down memory lane and shared throwback pictures of Salman Khan and Salim Khan and Salim and Amitabh Bachchan.

Arpita Khan Sharma goes down the memory lane, shares throwback pictures of Salman Khan, Salim Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

Taking to Instagram, Arpita shared two monochrome pictures. In one, a young Salman Khan is seen striking a pose with his writer father Salim Khan. While in the other picture, Salim Khan is seen sharing a laugh with a young Amitabh Bachchan.

Arpita Khan Sharma goes down the memory lane, shares throwback pictures of Salman Khan, Salim Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Antim- The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma)

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to kick off Tiger 3 shoot in March 2021

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *