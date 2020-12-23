Arpita Khan Sharma goes down the memory lane, shares throwback pictures of Salman Khan, Salim Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma recently went down memory lane and shared throwback pictures of Salman Khan and Salim Khan and Salim and Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram, Arpita shared two monochrome pictures. In one, a young Salman Khan is seen striking a pose with his writer father Salim Khan. While in the other picture, Salim Khan is seen sharing a laugh with a young Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Antim- The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma.

