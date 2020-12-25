The Kapil Sharma Show: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan reveal their hilarious first encounter

The Kapil Sharma Show will be celebrating Christmas in a special way. The show extends a warm welcome to the cast of one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Coolie No. 1. Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffrey, Sahil Vaid and producer Jackky Bhagnani will be seen gracing the stage and taking the entertainment quotient a few notches higher this weekend.

Coolie No. 1 is Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s first movie together that has created immense anticipation. During a candid conversation with Varun, Kapil Sharma asked the actor his first encounter with Sara Ali Khan. The actor revealed an incident which made everyone burst into laughter. Varun said, “It's a funny incident when my first film Student Of The Year released, that time I would go to the gym in a hotel. There, I saw a young girl who was wearing spectacles and was running with a phone from one place to another. After some time, I entered an elevator and she took the same elevator as well and she called someone on the phone. Later, I realised she was staring at me and laughing while talking on the phone. And I was wondering who is she talking to because you don't get network in the lift. I came out of the elevator and the same girl was following me."

After sharing this incident, Varun revealed that the kid was none other than Sara Ali Khan. Everyone present on the set could not stop laughing.

Out of curiosity Kapil asked Sara, who was she calling that day, and embarrassed Sara replied, “I wasn't calling anyone. When you are staring at someone, you need to do some kind of activity. You have to do something in the lift." Both actors later revealed that when this incident happened, Varun was 23 years old and Sara was 15.

Further in the show, Varun shared anecdotes from his childhood and his experience of watching Govinda and father David Dhawan work together. Varun shared, “When Govinda and dad used to work together, I wouldn't understand the difference between work and fun. Both of them are so much fun, I thought they were just enjoying themselves. I remember Govinda's walk, he'd call his spot boy Jagdish to ask for a glass of water. He'd have steel glass to drink water and sit on the floor to rehearse for his scenes. After reading the scene, he'd say 'David, I can do it.' They would do some gestures, like they had some kind of telepathy and then Govinda would say 'get the take ready'. Govinda had an aura to him."

On the show, Varun Dhawan thanked Kapil Sharma and the entire team on returning on the Television post lockdown and gifted the cast various Santa goodies.

