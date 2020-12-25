Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Three films from her 20-year-career that she’d recommend to everyone

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is thriving as the leading lady in the film industry for the past 20 years. The actress continues to do great work. But, every actor has certain favourites that they would recommend it to everyone and Kareena too has some of her favourites from her two-decade-long career.

Recently, while exclusively speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kareena Kapoor Khan had to make a tough choice stating that though all her films have been special, but if she had to recommend three films from her career, they would be Yuva, Omkara and Jab We Met. "I think it would be Yuva, a film with Mani Ratnam which I enjoyed doing. One of my most favourite songs of AR Rahman sir was in it 'Ae Khuda' – I think that is truly iconic in a way. We actually shot the song in reverse. It was one of its kind because Mani Ratnam is a genius."

"I loved Omkara because it was an ensemble cast, a remake of Othello which is one of my favourite stories. Desdemona is probably Shakespeare's only female character that he had ever written. He always wrote male characters but not for females a lot," she added. "And of course, I think the world's favourite, I can run away from that and it is Jab We Met."

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the work front, is currently hosting her radio show What Women Want. She has already wrapped up Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan on 19 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham & the iconic character Poo – "Nobody thought that this character would become such a big rage"

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results