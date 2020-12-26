An emotional Rakhi Sawant opens up about not having love in her life on Bigg Boss 14

Rakhi Sawant has been showing her emotional side on Bigg Boss 14, as she simultaneously entertains the viewers thoroughly. From opening up about her marriage to thoroughly entertaining everyone in the house with her antics. Recently, as the contestants received letters from their homes to mark Christmas, Rakhi Sawant was overwhelmed by her husband Ritesh’s letter.

Prior to receiving the letter, Rakhi Sawant was seen speaking to herself saying that her husband is a busy man and would not have the time to write to her. So, his letter came as a surprise to her and an overwhelmed Rakhi Sawant was seen saying, “Tumhari busy life se mere liye thoda waqt nikalna. mujhe zindagi mein kabhi pyaar nahi mila. vo jo pyaar ki jagah hai aap mujhe zarur denge. I love you.”

Well, this was certainly a sweet gesture from Rakhi’s husband.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu says Nikki Tamboli has a gamer’s mind after she said that she liked Aly Goni

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results