Makers of Paurashpur shift their shooting base from Mumbai to Nashik due to the lockdown

The nationwide lockdown had severely affected operations in the media and entertainment industry considerably. With shooting schedules going haywire due to the sudden lockdown, the production houses had no option but to re-plan and look for other favourable locations to shoot their forthcoming projects – movies or web shows.

Similarly, the makers of Indian OTT's first epic fictional drama 'Paurashpur' had to face a similar challenge. With the easing of lockdown, the magnum opus makers, who had initially planned to shoot a few action sequences of the show in Mumbai, had to change the shooting location considering safety protocols and permission issues.

It's learned that instead of Mumbai, the crew of Paurashpur headed to a place called Sandhan Valley near Nashik to shoot a few necessary sequences. The show's director, Shachindra Vats, informs, "The opening sequence of the show that establishes the kingdom of Paurashpur was supposed to be shot in Mumbai. But because of lockdown restrictions, we had to change the location."

"We were looking for a place which would be naturally beautiful with mountains, trees and especially caves that would give an authentic look and feel as per the show's narrative. We finally settled for Sandhan Valley, which is beautiful with two hills placed next to each other, making for the perfect setup. We have shot a few action sequences there. Also, it's unexplored territory, and that's another benefit for us," Vats adds.

